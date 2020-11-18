Video: Real Madrid flop Luka Jovic continues promising break with lovely header to score for Serbia vs Russia

In the 25th minute of tonight’s Nations League tie against Russia, Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic finished off a lovely team move to extend Serbia’s lead to 2-0.

After some great build-up play, the ball landed at the feet of Filip Mladenovic, Serbia’s No.3 took a touch before floating a dangerous cross into the middle of the area.

Jovic’s clever run led to the ace’s brilliant leap to head the ball into the back of the net from around eight yards out.

Pictures from L’Equipe.

Jovic joined Los Blancos last summer for an initial fee of €65m, as per the Guardian, but the ace’s bit-part role led to just two goals and two assists from 27 appearances across all competitions.

Jovic has made five appearances so far this season, but has played over 60 minutes in just one of these, so it’s unsurprising to see that he hasn’t registered a goal contribution.

The Serbia international has looked solid during this break though, he scored against Scotland before his nation were knocked out on penalties, grabbed an assist for the sole goal against Hungary is on the right track to do even better tonight.

This break will hopefully serve as a massive confidence booster to the 22-year-old.