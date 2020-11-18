Video: Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic scores his second header of the night for Serbia vs Russia with bullet effort

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has continued his fine form during the international break to make it 4-0 to Serbia on the brink of halftime in tonight’s Nations League tie against Russia.

Jovic sparked a move when he expertly controlled the ball before a teammate drilled it out wide with a wonderful pass.

Filip Mladenovic picked it up on the left-wing and showcased his wand of a left foot for the second time this evening as he floated a pinpoint cross into Jovic’s path.

The 22-year-old was well-placed between the two central defenders when he fired a bullet header towards goal, which crossed the line after the keeper could only manage a hand to the powerful effort.

Jovic also used his head to make it 2-0 earlier on, maybe this is a quality of the striker’s that Madrid should look to capitalise on better.

Pictures from L’Equipe.

Jovic has actually had a hand in three of Serbia’s goals tonight, with the ace’s shot being parried away leading to Dusan Vlahovic’s simple rebound to make it 3-0.

The Real Madrid faithful will be hoping that this is the boost that Jovic needs to be more useful, they could really do with having the Serbian to rely so Karim Benzema can be rested more.