West Ham and Fulham set to battle for £3.5m rated MLS Star

MLS was always thought of as a league where veteran players would go for one last payday, and that’s still the case for some.

The league has grown to be much more than that with a lot of investment being made in young players with potential, and we’re starting to see them break through and earn moves to the bigger European leagues.

Kai Wagner is the perfect example after he failed to break through at Schalke, he’s now impressing as an attacking full back and The Daily Mail have linked him with a move to West Ham and Fulham.

It’s believed that both clubs are looking to strengthen their defence and his price tag of £3.5m appeals to them due to tight budgets, so it would be interesting to see if he can make the step up.

MLS is a hard league to figure out because there are some great players and some decent teams, but there are also games where it doesn’t look like an impressive standard at all.

He’s now played in over 40 games for Philadelphia Union and he’s widely regarded as one of their best players, so he could be worth a punt.

The German defender stands at six feet tall so he also has the height to handle himself in the air, but time will tell if he’s ready to make the leap just yet.