West Ham offered surprise transfer of Real Madrid forward

West Ham have reportedly been offered the chance to seal the transfer of Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz.

Los Blancos could understandably be keen to offload the 27-year-old, who has not made much of an impact since returning to the club for a second spell a few years ago.

This has now seemingly made him available, perhaps on an initial loan, with West Ham offered his services, according to the Daily Mail.

The Hammers could do with strengthening up front at the moment, with Sebastien Haller not really making the desired impact in that department since joining the club.

Mariano shone at Lyon before returning to Madrid in 2018, and if he could get back to that kind of form again he could surely prove a decent signing for West Ham.

The Dominican Republic international has quality on his day, but is just perhaps a little out of his depth at the Bernabeu and in need of a move to a team where he can play more regularly.