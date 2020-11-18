Menu

Chelsea demonstrate dressing room spirit with wholesome Mateo Kovacic Instagram messages

Chelsea FC
Posted by

There’s a wholesome moment to share with all you with a Chelsea affiliation, and it involves two-goal Mateo Kovacic!

Kovacic is not renown for scoring goals, even if he was named Chelsea player of the year last term. His primary use is to carry the ball from deep to bypass opposing lines and play incisive passes to those in the final third of the field.

He hadn’t scored for five years for his country when he took to the field against Portugal last night, with his Croatia goal tally standing at just one. However, Kovacic, somehow, netted twice against the European Champions.

MORE: ‘A manager gets 50 problems a day’ – Frank Lampard details the struggles of life as Chelsea boss

After bagging a brace against Portugal and in a 3-2 Nations League defeat, Kovacic took to Instagram to celebrate his own personal success in the fixture, even if his side were on the losing side.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @mateokovacic8

More Stories / Latest News
Good news for Man United as Mason Greenwood returns to training ahead of West Brom clash
Luis Suarez update provided after Atletico striker undergoes second COVID test ahead of Barcelona clash
Report from Spain suggests Barcelona and Real Madrid are ready to take advantage of Bruno Fernandes’ unhappiness at Man United

In the comments, the praise from his Chelsea teammates flooded in. This gives you an idea of the dressing room spirit at Stamford Bridge – and it looks pretty good from where we’re sitting!

More Stories Mateo Kovacic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.