Why Chelsea could be without crucial player for Saturday’s clash with Newcastle United

Chelsea could be without Thiago Silva for their trip to St. James’ Park to face Newcastle United this weekend.

Frank Lampard has finally got it right at the back for Chelsea, with Thiago Silva being the difference maker, alongside fellow summer signing Edouard Mendy.

The last thing that Lampard would be wanting ahead of this weekend’s round of fixtures is a disruption to his back line, but unfortunately for him, it may well be on the horizon.

You may recall Silva missing out on Chelsea’s clash with Southampton at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season, with The Athletic reporting that there was no injury involved.

Rather, Silva played in Peru midweek and Chelsea didn’t think it wise to hand him a second start in a week after such a long-haul trip. After all, he is now 36.

Well, bad news for Lampard, Silva played all 90 minutes for Brazil during their 2-0 win over Uruguay on Tuesday night. Applying the previous logic used by the Blues, he could be out for Saturday.

It doesn’t help matters that the West London giants are the lunchtime kick-off on BT Sport, giving Silva even less time to recover and prepare for the contest.

We’ll have to wait and see whether Lampard deems it worth risking him.