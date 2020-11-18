Currently rock bottom of the English Championship, Derby County are in desperate need of new direction.

After Phillip Cocu left the club, the Daily Mirror are reporting that, in the interim at least, first team managerial duties are being shared by Wayne Rooney, Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and first-team development coach Justin Walker.

With a game against Bristol City in the immediate future, it’s believed that Rosenior will direct operations from the touchline as Rooney is still in the squad to play, and remains captain.

In any event, Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan, a cousin of Man City owner, Sheikh Mansour, is expected to take over the Rams in the near future.

The January transfer window is just around the corner too, and the connection to the Premier League club could see them become a much-needed benefactor to the Midlanders.

Although the Daily Mirror note there will be restrictions in place as to how much Derby can spend, the hope is that City will loan them some of their players to help in the push away from the Championship relegation zone.

Longer term, such a ready-made association is entirely possible, and would arguably benefit all parties.