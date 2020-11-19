Menu

Video: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gives strange response to question about axing Mesut Ozil

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given a strange response after being asked about leaving Mesut Ozil out of his Premier League squad.

The German playmaker has not been involved for the Gunners this season in what looks a slightly risky call from Arteta, whose side are lacking creativity in the attacking midfield department.

Still, watch the video above as Arteta explains to beIN Sports why he feels hurt to have left Ozil out of his squad, because he doesn’t like to have to deny any players opportunities.

This doesn’t exactly explain why he’s chosen to do it, however, and it doesn’t seem particularly sincere if he still ultimately came to the same decision.

