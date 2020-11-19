Menu

Willian does not think he broke coronavirus rules despite doubts over Arsenal availability

Arsenal winger Willian is reportedly confident he didn’t break coronavirus rules despite a controversial trip to Dubai.

As noted by the Evening Standard, the Brazil international appeared alongside Salt Bae and now needs to produce a negative COVID-19 test result before he can play for Arsenal again.

The report states that Willian does not feel he went against regulations, with people returning to the UK from Dubai not currently required to self isolate.

Still, it’s questionable if Willian really needed to make this journey, with the report suggesting he was there for work purposes, though it seems clear from his picture with Salt Bae that he was also engaging in less essential activities.

So far, the Premier League has been able to return fairly smoothly despite the ongoing pandemic, with only a few cases of players picking up coronavirus, and seemingly minimal spread between squads all at once.

Still, Arsenal would do well to approach this cautiously and ensure Willian has a clean bill of health before returning to training and playing.

