Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal for the January transfer window signing of Hertha Berlin starlet Omar Rekik.

A deal is in place for Rekik to join Arsenal, though the Gunners are likely to try to arrange for him to spend the rest of the season back on loan with his current club, according to football.london.

Rekik looks an outstanding prospect and could be a fine signing for the future for Arsenal, who have a strong record when it comes to identifying and recruiting some of the best young talent in the world.

This 18-year-old defender certainly looks like he fits in that category, and football.london suggest he’s already been assured of chances to train with the Arsenal first-team if and when he makes the move to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans will be pleased to see their club already working to get January deals done, with Mikel Arteta looking to put together a strong squad as he continues his rebuilding job with the north London giants.

Arteta oversaw a strong summer transfer window as Thomas Partey, Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes joined, and it might be that they’re now just one or two more signings away from becoming more of a force again.