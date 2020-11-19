Arsenal defender William Saliba is reportedly regretting his decision to seal a transfer to the Emirates Stadium when he had other offers.

Among those was Barcelona, according to Don Balon, and Saliba is currently unhappy with his disappointing time at Arsenal so far, where he’s struggled to get a look-in in Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans.

It’s not clear from the report if Saliba is now particularly disappointed to have passed up the chance to join Barcelona in particular, but one can imagine a top young player will be wondering what could have been at the Nou Camp.

Barca are one of the biggest clubs in the world and also have a proud record of trusting and developing young players, something which Arsenal, in fairness, are also famed for.

The Gunners, however, have been strangely reluctant to use Saliba so far, despite the French youngster long looking a huge prospect following his impressive spell at Saint-Etienne.

The 19-year-old could surely add something to this Arsenal side given the unconvincing form of the likes of David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and others.