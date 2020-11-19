As with any presidential election, football related or otherwise, the dirty tricks campaigns will always come to the fore.

That’s precisely what Victor Font, a candidate for the Barcelona presidency, has found out to his cost this week.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Font has had to explain his previous comment that the signing of Antoine Griezmann was not necessary.

He took to social media to note that he responded as a fan when he was asked the question by El Partidazo de la Cope.

“As I explain again, the signings have to be decided by the sports structure. I was asked my opinion as a fan and I said that I believed it was a signing that was not necessary,” he tweeted.

1. Com ahir vam tornar a explicar, els fitxatges els ha de decidir l’estructura esportiva

2. Se’m va preguntar la meva opinió com aficionat i vaig dir que creia que era un fitxatge que no calia

3. Ara @AntoGriezmann és un actiu clau del Club i hem d’ajudar-lo a triomfar https://t.co/zpXauEJey2 — Víctor Font (@victor_font) November 19, 2020

At this early stage, Font will surely be hoping that the comment doesn’t harm his candidacy. Equally, he needs to be mindful of walking into traps set by media that are sympathetic to one candidate or another.

It’s believed that Font has the backing of a number of ex-Barca players, with Xavi Hernandez expected to be his first-team coach should he earn the requisite amount of votes to take the hot-seat vacated by Josep Maria Bartomeu.