Barcelona are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Wolves winger Adama Traore if Lionel Messi ends up leaving the club for Manchester City, according to Don Balon.

The Spain international has shone in the Premier League and looks like a player capable of now making the step up to a bigger team, whether a top six side in England or a European giant like Barcelona.

Traore was at Barca as a youngster earlier in his career but has proven something of a late bloomer after his recent success at Wolves, which has followed more underwhelming stints at clubs like Aston Villa and Middlesbrough.

Barcelona could do well to bring Traore back now, however, as they could soon need to make major changes to their attack.

Don Balon suggest that the 24-year-old could be one of the club’s preferred replacements for Messi, which would be pretty big shoes for him to fill, even if he is a talent.

One imagines Barcelona would need more than that to fill the void left by the Argentine superstar.

Traore would be a good start, however, with Don Balon reporting he could come pretty cheap at just £44million.