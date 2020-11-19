It’s clearly not been the best of years for Barcelona, and with the turmoil over who will become their new president rolling into early 2021, the next few weeks will remain a rollercoaster for the Catalans.

Worse could be to follow for them of course, with Lionel Messi’s contract up at the end of the 2020/21 campaign and the Argentinian free to talk to any interested parties well before any new president is elected.

The news that Ousmane Dembele is refusing to negotiate a new contract has also sounded the alarm bells at Camp Nou.

According to Sport, the club are concerned that the Frenchman will look to see out his contract, which expires a year after Messi’s, and leave for free, thus enabling him to earn a lucrative move to the likes of Man United or Liverpool, who retain an interest in the player.

Given the lengths the club went to, to try and oust Dembele this summer in order to bring in other players, this would be the ultimate revenge.