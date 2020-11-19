Big injury blow for Real Madrid as recovery time for Sergio Ramos’ injury confirmed

Every big team will have a solid defender who they rely upon, but Sergio Ramos seems like much more than that for Real Madrid.

Obviously he does make a difference to the team’s defensive efforts, but he also has a talismanic presence and the ability to score goals on a regular basis too.

Real are noticeably poorer when Sergio Ramos is not in the side, so this injury update is not what they wanted to hear:

Como mínimo se pierde los próximos 3 partidos: Villarreal, Inter y Alavés. — Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) November 19, 2020

He went down during Spain’s victory over Germany during the week with a suspected hamstring injury, and these reports are saying that he’s expected to miss at least three games as a result.

Real should be fine against Alaves, but Inter Milan and Villarreal are good teams with strong attacking units who’ll punish any poor defending, so they have to be a worry for Zidane now.

The game against Inter could be particularly crucial because a loss could put Real bottom of their Champions League group and result in Inter gaining the head to head advantage, so the likes of Varane and Eder Militao will need to step up.