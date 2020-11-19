Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink expects his old club to get into the top four this season, but made a surprise prediction for this year’s title winner.

In a prediction that the Dutchman conceded would upset Chelsea fans, he said he could see Tottenham winning the Premier League by the end of 2020/21.

Chelsea and Spurs have a long-running rivalry, and that will only have been intensified by the fact that former Blues boss Jose Mourinho is now in charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham haven’t won the league since all the way back in 1961, so it would be some story if they finally ended that long wait for the title.

Hasselbaink is clearly impressed by the team Mourinho has put together, however, pointing out that their attack of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Gareth Bale could give them the edge in this season’s title race, which does admittedly look to be quite open at the moment after some early slip-ups from Liverpool and Manchester City.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Leeds v Arsenal, said: “Everybody has a chance this year. Leicester has a chance – everybody has a chance.

“I don’t think you should put the pressure of an expectation to win the league on Frank Lampard’s shoulders at Chelsea. Liverpool and Man City are the ones that ‘have’ to win it. Chelsea have to get close to them. If they do that, then next year you can say they ‘have’ to win it. That’s when you can put pressure on Frank. Not now.

“I think it should be between Liverpool and Man City, still. I know Liverpool have some problems at the moment, but their front three is just lethal. Man City are always going to be there or thereabout.

“I fancy – and this might hurt Chelsea supporters – Spurs for the title. I really do. If you look at their front three, they’ve got Gareth Bale, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

“On paper that is the best front three in the country. And then on the bench, as replacements for that front three, they’ve got Steven Bergwijn, Carlos Vinicius and Lucas Moura. Then in midfield, they’ve got so many options. They’ve got Dele Alli, who doesn’t even play, Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Harry Winks… The only area where they struggle a little bit is at centre-half, and maybe right-back. But if you look at all the teams in the league, Liverpool have problems at the back. Man City have problems at the back. So do Chelsea and Man United.

“It should be – if you look on paper – Tottenham’s year.

“I think it’s going to be Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham and Chelsea for the top four. But Tottenham can easily win it.”