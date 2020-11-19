Being banned from signing players for two transfer windows appears to have worked in Chelsea’s favour.

The money which was evidently saved during that period has been splashed by Frank Lampard on a variety of high-quality exponents such as Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva.

Indeed, it’s fair to suggest that their front line is likely to be the envy of clubs Europe-wide.

However, according to Don Balon, the Blues could be about to add one more name that will really shake things up on the pitch and could even help them to win the silverware that they evidently desire.

The outlet note that, despite links to Paris Saint-Germain and a return to Manchester United, Lampard has had a call with Cristiano Ronaldo in an attempt to bring him to the west London club.

Wages wouldn’t evidently be a problem, as long as Roman Abramovich continues to back his manager, and the chance for one last hurrah at a team on the up could well suit the Portuguese as he winds down his career.

With goals guaranteed, and the requisite experience a given, such a signing doesn’t appear to be a statement signing gamble either.