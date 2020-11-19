Chelsea to raise funds to beat Manchester United to exciting €40million transfer

Chelsea are reportedly ready to sell players in order to raise funds for a transfer swoop for Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham.

The 17-year-old has shone at Dortmund after just joining the club from Birmingham City in the summer, when he was also a top transfer target for Manchester United.

It is understood that top Premier League clubs retain an interest in Bellingham and are keeping an eye on his progress in Germany, with Chelsea now particularly keen to win the race for his signature.

The Blues could be prepared to sell a number of players in January in order to raise the €40million needed to bring Bellingham back to England, according to Don Balon.

The teenager could be a great fit at Stamford Bridge, with Frank Lampard putting together an exciting young team after some fine recent work in the transfer market.

Chelsea signed Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and others in the summer, and it’s clear Bellingham could also make a fine fit alongside those big names.