Chelsea won’t be able to stop ace from moving this time round as a move to Italy looks likely in January

Olivier Giroud’s club career is a tough one to analyse because he’s always been an important player but it never felt like he was truly the first choice option at Arsenal or Chelsea.

Things are different an international level where he’s a crucial part of the French system, but he does need to play more often than he does to ensure he’s at his best for the Euros.

He’s managed a grand total of 33 minutes in the Premier League so far this year so a January move has to happen this time round, and Football Italia have reported that move to Italy looks the most likely.

The point to the same situation last year where Chelsea blocked him leaving by triggering an option to extend his contract, but they quote his agent in saying that they can’t do that again this year so the exit looks likely.

He also went on to confirm that he’s not really interested in a return to Ligue 1 either, so a move to Italy looks like the most logical option with interest coming from Inter, Roma and Lazio.

The report even goes on to say that he’s agreed terms with Inter in the past so that seems like an obvious landing spot, while Chelsea shouldn’t miss him too much.

He’s a handy option to throw on if they need to go direct but his lack of playing time this season shows that he’s not considered as a regular option, so allowing him to leave in January would be the best option for everyone.