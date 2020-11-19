Real Madrid could rival Liverpool for transfer of versatile star if key figure leaves

Real Madrid could reportedly be set to pursue the transfer of Bayern Munich star David Alaba if Sergio Ramos leaves the club.

The Spanish giants may need to strengthen their defence in the near future as there is some doubt over Ramos’ future amid links with Paris Saint-Germain, as reported by AS.

AS add that Alaba could be the man to fill the void left by Ramos, but the versatile Austria international has also recently been linked with Liverpool by Football Insider.

The Reds have their own issues in defence at the moment, with Virgil van Dijk possibly out for the rest of the season, while Joe Gomez and Fabinho are also currently side-lined.

Alaba could be a fine option to help give Liverpool more options in that area of the pitch, with the 28-year-old also capable of filling in in a number of other positions.

Alaba has enjoyed a superb career at Bayern and could provide a quality option for Liverpool and Real Madrid at centre-back, left-back and defensive midfield.

Bayern could do well to sell Alaba in January or else they risk losing him on a free when his contract expires at the end of this season.