With the 2020/21 Premier League season barely a couple of months old, West Ham flop, Felipe Anderson, could already be on his way back to the east London club.

Despite showing flashes of brilliance in his time at the London Stadium, Anderson never really justified his price tag.

To that end, David Moyes sanctioned a season-long loan deal to Porto in the summer.

However, Record, cited by The Sun, suggest that if the Portuguese giants can re-sign Hulk, who is currently playing for China’s Shanghai SIPG, they’ll let Anderson return to the Hammers.

Reports suggest that such a move for the Brazilian, who scored 57 goals in 99 games in his previous spell at the club, will come in January, just three months after Anderson’s arrival.

With the Hammers going from strength to strength under Moyes, the likelihood that Anderson would get a space back in the east Londoners front line is minimal.

It wouldn’t therefore be a surprise to see him shipped out elsewhere in the new year.