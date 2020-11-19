Former Arsenal favourite Lukas Podolski faces awkward club situation after agreeing to play ice hockey next season

It’s always fun when footballers try to make their way in others sports, but it doesn’t usually go that well.

Tim Wiese and Grant Holt sort of became wrestlers, Paolo Maldini took up tennis, Henrik Larsson spent some time playing floorball and now it looks like Lukas Podolski has accidentally managed to become an ice hockey player.

German outlet Kicker have reported that the former Arsenal favourite made a bet with struggling ice hockey side The Cologne Sharks, so he agreed to turn out for them next season if they managed to sell more than 100k tickets.

Podolski was actually born in Poland but he joined the football team FC Koln when he was only 10 years old, so clearly he still has a strong attachment to the area.

The problem for him here is that he’s still under contract with Turkish side Antalyaspor who probably won’t want to release him to play another sport, but he’s still vowed to stick to his word and turn out for the Sharks soon.

There is a picture of him on the ice rink in a Sharks uniform so he must at least have a passing interest in the sport, but there’s no way of knowing if he’ll actually be that good.

If there’s a space in the team for someone who likes to cut inside from the left and absolutely thunder the puck towards goal then he could be in business, so this could be an interesting one to watch out for.