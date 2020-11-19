Jose Mourinho has been an acquired taste for Premier League fans ever since he waltzed into the Chelsea manager’s job and declared himself the ‘Special One.’

A decade and a half later, and with multiple successes behind him at the Blues, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Man United, it’s hard to disagree with the self-bestowed moniker.

The Portuguese knows how to get the best out of his players, and that’s something that Tottenham Hotspur defender, Toby Alderweireld, knows only too well.

Moreover, the Belgian has noted that his manager doesn’t suffer fools gladly and if a player doesn’t give 100 percent, Mourinho’s methods make his thoughts quite clear.

“Things are going well between Mourinho and me,” Alderweireld said to HLN, cited by the Daily Mail.

“Everyone has a certain idea of ??him, that he can be very tough. But if you work for him and go through the fire, then he is really on your side.

“But if you’re going to be annoying because you’re not playing, he’ll push you aside.”

Whether players such as Alli like it or not, Mourinho has proven time and time again that his methods work.

With the north Londoners on an upward curve, the Portuguese looks to be working his magic again, this time at White Hart Lane.

Whose to say that this season won’t be special either.