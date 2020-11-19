With one particular Juventus player yet to convince Andrea Pirlo that he’s worth a shot, his announcement that playing in the Premier League would be a dream has placed Man United and Tottenham on red alert.

Sami Khedira hasn’t played a single minute for Italy’s old lady during the 2020/21 Serie A season, or in their Champions League campaign, and it appears that the German may be itching to experience pastures new.

“When I was a child it was always a big dream of mine to be a Premier League player,” he said to Sky Germany, cited by Sky Sports.

“I am really happy and satisfied with my career until now but one thing is still missing because I always had this dream and it has never come true… to be a part of the Premier League.

“I have watched so many Premier League games since I was young [but] even now I am following the Premier League a lot.

“I enjoyed always to play with my teams to play in the Champions League against the English clubs. The atmosphere, the style and idea of football has always impressed me.

“If it is possible it will for sure be a really big dream [come true] and honour to be a part of the Premier League.”

The Sun linked Man United with the player back in September, and as the Daily Mirror suggest, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is partial to an experienced head or two in the team.

With Khedira expected to arrive for free, he would be a useful addition to the Old Trafford outfit.

However, the German has worked under Jose Mourinho previously, at Real Madrid, and the impression that the Portuguese left on the player was clear.

“I really enjoyed working with Jose Mourinho but there are many coaches who I would like to work with,” he said to Sky Germany, cited by Sky Sports.

“I would never say no again to Jose Mourinho.”

As Tottenham continue to push on this season in the hope of silverware, adding Khedira to their ranks would seemingly do those ambitions no harm at all.