Jurgen Klopp takes a look at eight academy players amid Liverpool injury crisis

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp got the chance to take a look at eight of the club’s academy players amid the current injury crisis in the first-team.

The Reds have endured a hugely challenging start to the season, with big names like Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho currently out injured, while Mohamed Salah has to isolate after contracting coronavirus.

This follows Alisson also spending time out injured earlier in the season, while Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara have also missed games due to also having COVID-19.

According to the Daily Mirror, this has led Klopp to promote a number of youngsters to recent first-team training sessions as the German tactician could clearly do with more options.

The eight players called up are reported by the Mirror as being: Vitezslav Jaros, Marcelo Pitaluga, Jakub Ojrzynski, Billy Koumetio, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Paul Glatzel and Luis Longstaff.

LFC fans will hope Klopp can discover at least one gem in there that could help turn the team’s fortunes around in the coming weeks.