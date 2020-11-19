Real Madrid rival Barcelona for transfer of Liverpool star

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to join the running for the transfer of Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum in the near future.

Barcelona were interested in Wijnaldum in the summer and are expected to go after him again in January, but with Real Madrid as extra competition this time, according to Corriere dello Sport, as translated by the English version of Sport.

Wijnaldum has been a key player for Liverpool and it would be a big blow for the Reds to lose him, but it’s also unsurprising to see the world’s biggest clubs chasing him.

The Netherlands international could undoubtedly make a fine fit in Real Madrid’s midfield, where Zinedine Zidane could do with replacing ageing stars Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Wijnaldum would probably do well to stay where he is given the recent success of Liverpool, but any player would find it hard to turn down Spain’s big two.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but LFC would do well not to sell anyone this winter when their squad is already being stretched due to so many injuries.