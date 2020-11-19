Manchester City are reportedly not backing down on their valuation of defender Eric Garcia as he continues to be targeted by Barcelona.

The talented 19-year-old has shone in City’s first-team in recent times, but he’ll be out of contract at the end of the season and his future looks in some doubt.

Still, Marca report that City will not back down over their €20million asking price for Garcia this January, with Barcelona perhaps needing to wait until the summer to snap him up on a free.

The report explains that Garcia is a key target for Barca as they look to strengthen in defence, and it does look like the Spain international would make a fine signing for them.

Garcia was in Barcelona’s academy earlier in his career and the player himself may well be tempted to return, as others like Cesc Fabregas and Gerard Pique did after leaving the Nou Camp for moves to English clubs as youngsters.

This is not an ideal situation for City, but it seems they’re at least determined to keep Garcia for the rest of this season rather than offloading him for a reduced fee this January.