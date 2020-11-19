Manchester United given double injury scare against West Brom

Manchester United could reportedly be without both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof against West Brom as the Premier League returns this weekend.

The Red Devils could be stretched for options at the back for the visit of the Baggies, with Maguire needing to be assessed over bruising on his foot, while there are growing concerns over Lindelof’s back injury, according to ESPN.

This is a worry for Man Utd, who have not been particularly convincing at the back this season anyway, particularly at home after an awful run of results.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are yet to win a home league game this season, with some heavy defeats against Crystal Palace and Tottenham by score lines of 3-1 and 6-1, respectively.

Maguire and Lindelof may not have covered themselves in glory in those defeats, but United don’t exactly have much in the way of backup options either.

This is certainly a worry for MUFC supporters, and will once again raise questions about why the club didn’t do more to strengthen their depth in central defence in the summer transfer window.