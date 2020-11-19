Video: Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes explains his unusual penalty technique

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has explained his unusual penalty technique in a new video.

Watch below as the Portugal international discusses his funny habit of doing a little jump just before striking the ball from the spot…

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is also known for using this technique to good effect, but it’s certainly interesting to hear Fernandes explain his thought process when he steps up to take a penalty.

The former Sporting Lisbon man has certainly proved reliable from the spot in his Man Utd career so far.