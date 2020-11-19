Much maligned Chelsea misfit is willing to take a sizeable pay cut to force an exit in January

It was clear that Edouard Mendy would get every chance to prove himself as Chelsea’s number 1 goalkeeper this season, but his performances so far have proven that Frank Lampard doesn’t even have a choice to make.

It means that Kepa is nothing more than an emergency back-up at this point, so he really needs to leave the club and kick start his career somewhere else.

He has the problem where every time he takes to the field with Chelsea everyone is waiting for a howler and the defence don’t trust him one bit, so it’s impossible to see a situation where he gets another chance and re-establishes himself.

It’s probably fair to say that he also needs to leave the Premier league to go to a club where every mistake isn’t blown up out of proportion, but his Premier League wage could be an issue.

A report from Mundo Deportivo has indicated that he’s willing to take a sizeable cut on his €8.5m a year Chelsea salary to force an exit, and it’s probably a wise choice to make from a career standpoint.

They also state that his plan at this point is to go on loan and force his way back into the Spain squad for the Euros, so hopefully he does find a way of making that happen.

It’s not clear who will be interested in him at this point, but letting him go is clearly the best option for Chelsea and the player.