Much needed selection boost for Zidane as two Real Madrid players return to training after positive Covid-19 tests

Real Madrid’s team selection has always been pretty predictable under Zinedine Zidane because he has his favourites, but he was starting to have a real issue at the heart of his defence.

Sergio Ramos was forced off for Spain during the week with a suspected hamstring injury, while it also looked like Raphael Varane would be a doubt due to a knock he picked up with France.

Zidane then had the added complication of Eder Militao being side-lined due to a positive Covid-19 test, so it wasn’t actually clear what his plan would be for their upcoming games.

He may still need to fight a makeshift centre back in someone like Casemiro or Dani Carvajal to get through a few games, but at least Militao is now eligible to return:

Hazard y Militao superan el COVID. Se entrenarán ya a las 17.00. Contado en @deportescope. — Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) November 19, 2020

The return of Eden Hazard is further good news as the Belgian star has been unable to catch a break with his fitness and health since joining, so hopefully he gets a chance to put a run of games together too.