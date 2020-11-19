When you’ve had a footballing career like Wayne Rooney, becoming the all-time top scorer for Manchester United and England in the process, that commands respect.

The former international has been there, done it and got the t-shirt as far as playing the game is concerned.

As he winds down his playing career at Derby County, and with the release of Phillip Cocu as manager fresh in the mind, Rooney has intimated, per Sky Sports, that he would like the manager’s job full-time.

A player coach with the Rams since last December, Rooney will be taking charge of the first-team in the interim period with Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker, but his personal desire is clear.

“I’m ambitious, of course I want to go into management,” he said to Sky Sports.

“I wouldn’t be an ambitious person if I sat here and said I didn’t want the job.

“Right now, there’s an opportunity for the four of us here to try and lead this team, for however long that is. It’s an opportunity for us to show the different ideas we’ve got and get this team back on track.

“It’s been a strange week. We have to say a big thank you to Phillip, I’ve learned a lot in my first coaching role here.

“But, I think the change was needed. We’ve not had a great run of form and it’s an opportunity for myself, Liam, Justin and Shay to bring some new ideas and almost a new identity to the team.”

Any appointment won’t be made until a takeover of the club is completed, by which time Rooney may find he has competition in the role, both from outsiders and those he’s currently working with.

Clearly, it will be the first big decision of the new owner’s tenure and one that has to be right.