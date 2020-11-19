When Pep Guardiola signed for Man City as their manager, there was an expectation that he would bring the Champions League to the club during his tenure.

The premier European trophy eluded him whilst with Bayern Munich, despite the Bavarians taking all before them in Germany.

His last triumph in the competition was arguably the best there’s ever been, Pep’s Barcelona completely dismantling Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United at Wembley in 2011.

However, we are now looking at a decade since that triumph, and it remains the Holy Grail for the Catalan.

Having signed a two-year extension with the Citizens, it’s clear that the manager believes he can sign off by becoming their first to win them the ‘cup with the big ears.’

However, the only way he’s going to do so is by adding Lionel Messi to his squad.

With Barcelona still in turmoil and the Argentinian able to talk to interested parties well before a new president is elected, there’s every chance that the Premier League outfit could get their man.

Two seasons gives both Pep and Messi the opportunity for one last hurrah, and there is an obvious attraction for Barca’s No.10 to make the switch. Particularly if Sergio Aguero remains at the club.

City have shown to this point that they just don’t have the nous to get over the final hurdle in the competition, whilst Messi doesn’t have the team-mates currently to help him do so.

If he moves to the Etihad, both club and player could see their ambitions realised and their dreams fulfilled.