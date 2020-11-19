Official: Manchester City announce new contract for Pep Guardiola

Manchester City have officially announced a contract extension for manager Pep Guardiola in a huge boost for the club.

The 49-year-old has proven a huge success at the Etihad Stadium, winning two Premier League titles with City – one with a record points total and the other as part of a domestic treble alongside the FA Cup and League Cup in 2018/19.

City fans will undoubtedly be thrilled with this news, which has been confirmed today on their official website, which states that Guardiola’s new deal now runs until 2023.

City were already making huge strides prior to Guardiola’s arrival at the club, with previous managers Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini also enjoying success with the Sky Blues.

Guardiola, however, has lifted standards even higher and has the potential to turn City into a genuine force in European football for years to come.

The Spanish tactician also previously won plenty of silverware in his stints in charge of Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

He didn’t stick around in those jobs for too long, however, so it’s a big compliment to City that he’s prepared to commit to them for the long term.

Speaking about his new deal on the club’s official site, Guardiola said: “Ever since I arrived at Manchester City I have been made to feel so welcome in the Club and in the city itself – from the players, the staff, the supporters, the people of Manchester and the Chairman and Owner. Since then we have achieved a great deal together, scored goals, won games and trophies, and we are all very proud of that success.

“Having that kind of support is the best thing any manager can have. I have everything I could possibly want to do my job well and I am humbled by the confidence the Owner, Chairman, Ferran and Txiki have shown in me to continue for two more years after this season.

“The challenge for us is to continue improving and evolving, and I am very excited and about helping Manchester City do that.”