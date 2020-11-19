Photos: Liverpool star hints at timely return from injury with training ground pictures

Liverpool will probably need to go with a fairly patchwork defence for the next few months unless they make a big signing in January.

Virgil van Dijk will probably be out for the season and Joe Gomez has gone down with a long term injury too, so it leaves Jurgen Klopp is a horrible position where Joel Matip is his only senior option.

Some of the young players like Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams have looked promising, but they are still adapting to senior football and can’t be expected to play every game this year.

It means that Brazilian midfielder Fabinho will probably be a key part of the defensive unit, so this social media post hinting that he’s close to a return from injury has come at the perfect time:

He doesn’t look out of place at all when he plays at the back so his return will be a huge boost for Klopp.