PSG expected to beat Chelsea and Juventus to huge free agent signing with €20m annual salary and €20m signing on fee

Agents will see the pound signs when a player becomes a free agent in their prime years, and it certainly looks like David Alaba is going to get himself a very lucrative deal at the end of this season.

His Bayern Munich deal will run out at the end of this year and there’s no sign of that being extended, so you have to think he’s going to be in demand with a lot of big teams.

He’s a top class left back who can also play in the centre of defence or in midfield, while the lack of a transfer fee will make him extremely appealing to clubs who want to sign a big name.

Football Italia have looked at the latest with his situation and it looks like PSG are in pole position to sign the Austrian star.

They confirm that Chelsea, Juventus and Man City have all been linked with his signing, but PSG are expected to meet his colossal wage demands of €20m a season.

He’ll also looking for an extra €20m as a signing on fee which is ridiculous in many ways, but it’s still a low price to pay when you consider what his market value would be.

The links to Chelsea don’t really make sense anymore after the signing of Ben Chilwell in the summer, but he could be an option to add some experience to the midfield if it’s still a need.

Juventus have always excelled in the free agent market so obviously they would be linked, while Man City have never really sorted out their left back area so that would make sense too.

PSG like to sign big names and they should have the money to meet Alaba’s demands so it does appear to be the most likely option for now, while they could even move for him in January if Bayern decide to cash in.