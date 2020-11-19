Menu

Ranking the Premier League’s richest owners

The Premier League’s richest owners by their net worth has been revealed in a list put together by Sport Bible.

See below for their ranking, with some names bound to cause a bit of a surprise, even if the top two is pretty predictable with Manchester City and Chelsea leading the way.

Liverpool’s John Henry is only 13th, showing what fine work he’s done to turn the Reds around in recent times, while Fulham’s owner is fourth, suggesting major under-achievement considering their financial potential.

Here’s the list in full…

20. Burnley – Mike Garlick (£62m)

19. Sheffield United – Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ed (£198m)

18. Leeds – Andrea Radrizzani (£450m)17. Brighton – Tony Bloom (£1.3bn)

16. West Ham – David Sullivan and David Gold (£1.56bn)

15. Everton – Farhad Moshiri (£1.9bn)

14. West Bromwich Albion – Lai Guochuan (£2.2bn)

13. Liverpool – John Henry (£2.35bn)

12. Newcastle – Mike Ashley (£2.66bn)

11. Leicester – Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha (£3bn)

10. Southampton – Gao Jisheng (£3.1bn)

9. Crystal Palace – Joshua Harris (£3.6bn)

=. Manchester United – The Glazers (£3.6bn)

=. Tottenham – Joe Lewis (£3.6bn)

6. Wolves – Guo Guangchang (£5bn)

5. Aston Villa – Nassef Sawiris (£5.5bn)

4. Fulham – Shahid Khan (£5.8bn)

3. Arsenal – Stan Kroenke (£6.8bn)

2. Chelsea – Roman Abramovich (£8.5bn)

1. Man City – Sheikh Mansour (£23.3bn)

