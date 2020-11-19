Sweary Carlo Ancelotti makes it clear that Everton will not be moving for another Real Madrid star in January

We all know that managers will shout and swear behind the scenes, so it would make football much more entertaining if they took the same level aggression into their press conferences and used it to address transfer rumours.

Everton have already seen a lot of success with James Rodriguez after he completed the move from Real Madrid in the summer, so the prospect of adding Isco to the mix was an interesting one.

It could’ve given Ancelotti two incredible playmakers to build his team around and Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be feasting on through balls and crosses galore.

A report from Goal has looked at the Italian manager’s comments after he was asked about the prospect of Isco moving to Goodison Park, and he’s made it clear that it’s not going to happen:

“We haven’t started thinking about the team for the January market. So those comments are, as they say here, bullsh*t.”

If you’re a particularly optimistic Everton fan you could point to those comments and say it could technically still happen if he becomes available, but it does look unlikely.

Every good recruitment department thinks two or three windows ahead so either Ancelotti is lying or Everton have some real incompetence behind the scenes when it comes to scouting and planning.