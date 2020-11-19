Video: When Thierry Henry settled the Paul Scholes vs Steven Gerrard debate

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry’s words on Paul Scholes in 2015 are worth watching again as the debate over the best English midfielder of that generation goes on.

No one has ever really settled on the true greatest out of Scholes, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, but it’s worth listening to the views of perhaps the greatest Premier League player of all time…

Watch the video above as Henry makes it clear he places Scholes narrowly ahead of Gerrard, saying he was the player who made Manchester United tick.

That’s some praise in a team that had many world class players under Sir Alex Ferguson, but most would probably agree Scholes was consistently one of the best of the bunch.