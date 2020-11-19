Video: Tomas Soucek scores superb header for Czech Republic vs Slovakia

West Ham star Tomas Soucek scored a superb header to open the scoring for Czech Republic in their big game against Slovakia.

Watch below as Soucek rises to get both power and precision on his header to find the back of the net in some style…

Czech Republic ended up winning this game 2-0 in the Nations League, an important result against a major rival.

Soucek’s success came as Declan Rice also scored for England last night in what was a good night of international football for West Ham fans.