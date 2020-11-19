Transfer implications for Real Madrid as key target looks set to sign an extended contract

Everything about Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga points to him moving to Real Madrid eventually, but it’s not clear when it will actually happen.

He’s clearly a talented player but he’s unlikely to be a regular starter for Real just now, so the best thing for his career and his development is to stay at Rennes where he’s a key player in a Champions League side.

His contract situation is a fragile one because he’s currently caught in a situation where he wants to stay loyal to Rennes and ensure they get a fair price when he leaves, but he doesn’t want to make it impossible for the move to happen either.

Mundo Deportivo have indicated that he’s now set to sign a contract extension that takes him through to 2023, so it does weaken Real’s hand in negotiations.

Essentially it means they don’t have any hope of the player running his contract down and getting him for free, but the extension is still short enough that Rennes can’t dig their heels in and reject every offer that comes in either.

The most likely situation sees Real agree a deal to sign him this summer but for Camavinga to stay in France for one more season to continue his development.

At that point he’ll be 19 years old and he should be closing in on 100 professional appearances so it would be a good time for him to make the step up, while he could also establish himself further in the French squad too.