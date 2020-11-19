Oliver Dowden says there is “a chance” of fans returning to football grounds before Christmas if it can be done in a safe way.

We’ve had to make do with Premier League games being played behind closed doors since its return in June, and while it’s a relief Project Restart has gone relatively smoothly, it’s certainly not the same without the atmosphere supporters bring.

"Fans need football and football needs fans." "I'm certainly making the case for fans to come back in a safe way." "There's a chance [fans could be back before Christmas]. But we can only do it if it's safe.@OliverDowden says fans could be back in stadiums before Christmas. pic.twitter.com/tRyMoVjW3A — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 19, 2020

See above as Culture Secretary Dowden lays out to talkSPORT how it might be possible for fans to attend matches in reduced numbers in areas at lower risk of COVID-19, possibly as early as next month.

The UK is currently back in lockdown until December 2nd, though if coronavirus cases don’t go down a lot before then, there’s every chance it could be extended, which would surely end hopes of fans at games this year.