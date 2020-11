Although certain strides have been made to eradicate racism from football, there’s still much, much more that needs to be done.

The Black Lives Matter movement, and the message therein, as well as the wider discussion around the subject is welcomed, but as former Chelsea player, Paul Canoville, and current Blues player, Callum Hudson-Odoi, noted in a Beats by Dre and Chelsea FC collaboration, it’s time for action now.

Paying lip service to the problem only goes so far.