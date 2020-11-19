Video: Heart-warming scenes as Ferran Torres’ Grandfather breaks down with pride on national TV after Spain heroics

Ferran Torres was widely regarded as a talented young player with a big future, but his hat trick against Germany proved that he’s ready to make a big impact against the best teams already.

This is great news for Man City fans who will be excited to see how much he can grow this season, but it might be a good idea to have a few tissues ready for his Grandfather if he ever makes it to The Etihad to see him play.

A video has emerged of him being interviewed about the heroics of his Grandson, and you can just see how proud he is: