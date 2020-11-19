Those footballers that appear to have that heady mix of skill, personality and an occasional self-destruct button are often belittled as ‘mavericks.’

Paul Gascoigne was generally regarded as one even in his pomp, and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish has also been tarred with that particular brush in the past.

However, his recent performances for the Midlanders have led to international recognition, not before time, and he has responded in exactly the right manner, meaning Gareth Southgate will have a difficult job leaving him out in future.

Grealish’s impact has been compared to Gazza’s and that’s clearly something he appreciates.