The day after Lionel Messi was hounded at Barcelona airport and asked for his opinion on comments made by Antoine Griezmann’s former representative, Eric Olhats, the Frenchman has now felt the wrath of Barca fans when leaving training.

As Griezmann made his way out of the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in his car, it was surrounded by supporters who demanded that he respects Messi.

? “? ????? ?? ?? ???????” ? ? Aficionados del @FCBarcelona_es INCREPAN a GRIEZMANN a la salida de la Ciudad Deportiva pic.twitter.com/sXjANVLZbt — GOL ?? (@Gol) November 19, 2020

The last couple of days haven’t been great for Griezmann after presidential hopeful, Victor Font, suggested in an interview with Cadena Cope, cited by Football Espana, that he didn’t think the Frenchman’s signing was necessary.

A further Cadena Cope report on Thursday, mentioned on their official Twitter account and cited by Football Espana, noted Griezmann’s hurt at Font’s comments, and his confusion regarding his relationship with Messi given that he clearly believes that he and the Argentinian get along well.

Whether mischief making or otherwise, such incidents are bound to destabilise the dressing room and club further, at a time when everyone needs to be pulling in the same direction.