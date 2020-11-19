As clubs across Europe get ready to do business in the upcoming winter transfer window, it appears some may be looking even further ahead, with the 2021 summer window’s purchases already coming into view.

Manchester United have performed woefully in the transfer market over the last couple of years, so next summer gives them an opportunity to really make a statement.

It’s believed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is an admirer of Erling Haaland, and his Manchester City playing father could hold the key to any potential deal happening.

“When you play well, it’s only logical that big clubs knock on your door, but we’re talking about speculation here,” Alf-Inge Haaland said to Sport1, cited by the Daily Mail.

“At the moment it’s not in Erling’s or my head that another club will be vying for him. We signed a long contract with Dortmund and they have a fantastic team for Erling right now. We don’t want to look any further ahead.

“You never know what will happen. We haven’t talked about such a step yet. I think he would like to win some trophies with Dortmund. That is his goal.”

Of course, by the time next season comes around, the Norwegian may well have been relieved of his duties if the Red Devils continue to underperform.

That said, should a player of Haaland’s calibre become available, there would be no shortage of takers, and United have to be in that conversation if they want to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford.