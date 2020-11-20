Arsenal will need club to accept £23m release clause in three payments to sign star in January

It’s come to the point where we just expect at least one player to break out and shine at RB Leipzig every season, so this year it’s the turn of Hungarian maestro Dominik Szoboszlai.

He was impressive in domestic competition last year but he’s already shown that he can perform in the Champions League, while he also scored a sublime solo goal to drag Hungary to EURO 2021 qualification against Iceland too.

The Mirror have reported that he has a release clause of £23m that Arsenal are looking to trigger, but they simply can’t afford to pay it all in one go.

They are hopeful of putting together a package where they could pay the full amount in three instalments, but Salzburg would need to approve that.

He can play in the centre of midfield or on the left hand side where he can then drift inside onto his favoured right foot, while a total of five goals and nine assists in thirteen games this season makes for impressive reading.

Arsenal do need another creative option who can drift forward from midfield and unlock a defence or provide a goal threat, so everything about Szoboszlai suggests they should find a way to make this happen.