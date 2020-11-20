He may have exited stage left, but the dealings of former Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, are still coming to light.

For all intents and purposes, he is now being seen as the worst president that the club have ever had, and that’s no real surprise when you consider the litany of errors on his watch.

From Barcagate to shunting Luis Suarez and others out the door, and plenty more in between, there really is nothing positive to take from Bartomeu’s six-year tenure.

Now, Don Balon are reporting on his incredibly poor transfer dealings.

Apparently, the Catalans could’ve landed Ferran Torres for as little as £25m this summer, but Bartomeu baulked at the transfer, as he did when the player could’ve made the switch as a youth team player.

Jose Gaya was another who was offered to the club according to Don Balon, but the president preferred to go for Junior Firpo from Real Betis.

Suffice to say that as a back-up to Jordi Alba, let alone being a first-choice left-back, Firpo has failed on all accounts.

Barcelona’s long-suffering supporters can only hope that things will improve under a new president, due to be elected in January.