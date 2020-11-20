This weekend could see the emergence of another of football’s young superstars.

Youssoufa Moukoko, who celebrates his 16th birthday today, is in line to make his Bundesliga debut against Hertha Berlin on Saturday, after consistently impressing for the youth teams.

As BBC Sport report, the wunderkind has scored an incredible 141 goals in 88 matches for Dortmund, and the German side even got the authorities to lower the age for professionals in the division from 17 to 16 according to BBC Sport, one assumes because they knew that this day wouldn’t be long in coming.

Should he take to the field at any point against Hertha, then he will break the record for being the youngest player ever to play in the German top-flight.

Things could get even better for Moukoko if he plays against Club Brugge three days later. That would also see him become the youngest ever to take part in the Champions League.

Both records, were they to happen, are unlikely to be beaten for some while, if ever.